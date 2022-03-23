The bass report at Aberdeen has been fair. Water temps made it into the low 60s and bass have been caught in the shallows. Crappie are still being caught in deep water and numbers are low.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers continue to target the transitional areas like points and ditches leading back to the pockets where the bass will eventually spawn.
Columbus Lake
Both crappie and bass anglers are hitting the water in search of the pre-spawn bite. Both are targeting cleaner backwaters.
Enid Lake
Best crappie reports lately have been for pre-spawn fish 8 to 12 feet deep, with some reports ranging as deep as 17 feet. For bass, fish soft plastics, bladed jigs, or spinnerbaits in the clearest water available near any cover on main lake points or in tributaries.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing for suspended pre-spawn fish 4 to 6 feet deep. Reports indicate the best area has been the Yalobusha River arm of the lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For crappie, Mills Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be popular among anglers. Trolling or side-pulling is popular with some anglers who are targeting the deeper open water leading to the spawning flats. Bass anglers are targeting transitional areas like main lake points and ditches leading to the pockets.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers have been catching bass off of points in the morning and up in the shallows in the afternoon. Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in around 6 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Some crappie are being caught on cover on the river’s edges. Otherwise, drift or drool 6 to 12 feet deep in the main lake, creek mouths or remaining cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper water along the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to fish the shoreline in the afternoon. For crappie, look for brush tops in 8 to 10 feet of water to hold fish.