Aberdeen Lake
With continued warm weather the bass are taking to the shallows. Traditional bedding areas like Golden Pond are worth checking. Crappie are moving into the shallows and though they may get pushed deeper by the rains this week will likely quickly return.
Bay Springs
Bass should be pre-spawn and moving into shallower water. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well. Crappie fishing should be picking with the warmer weather and water temps. Most anglers are fishing brush tops in 12 to 15 ft of water. Jigs or minnows work well.
Columbus Lake
The bass bite should keep picking up with continued warmer weather, but the rains this week may cool water temps a bit. Crappie are beginning to be found in the shallows but the rains this week may cause the water to cool. Grass beds in the gravel pits near East Bank ramp along with stumps in the same area are likely spots.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are pre-spawn, with a few on starting to bed. Crappie fishing had been picking up, but cooling water temps due to recent rains have slowed them down a bit.
Enid Lake
Bass are moving from main lake points into major creek coves and up creeks. Crappie are scattered and moving into major creek coves and up creeks as they stage for spawning. Trollers have been picking up fish 7 to 9 feet deep. Jig polers have been fishing 3 to 6 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are scattered and staging out from spawning areas as they move to major creek coves and up creeks. The shallow bite, especially wading, has turned off. Bass are moving from main lake points into major creek coves and up creeks.
JP Coleman
Anglers report some trouble finding bass, but good bites and large fish when they do. Best depths for crappie have been from 18 to 30 feet. Jigs have been working better than minnows.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Deep running lures are working best for bass right now. Try diving crankbaits or weighted soft plastics. For crappie, try fishing structure in 10-12 feet of water and along the dam.
Sardis Lake
Those jig fishing for crappie 4 to 7 feet deep around structure have been doing well. Trollers have been picking up some fish 7 to 9 feet deep. The shallow bite, found by jig polers or waders, has dropped off.
Tombigbee State Park
As water temps continue rising, look for bass to be moving into the shallows to spawn. Target areas include the water willow along the banks and laydowns leading into pockets. Crappie anglers should look in similar areas as those fishing for bass as both species move into spawning grounds.
Trace State Park
Bass should be moving up shallow to spawn soon. Trace Lake has abundant bass under a pound, and anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches.