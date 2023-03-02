Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers at Aberdeen are still fishing the pre spawn bite. Water temperatures are fluctuating widely due to the erratic weather but remain on a warming trend. As the temperatures come up, bass are getting active around the shallow sloughs off the channel. For crappie, fish below schools of shad in deep water.
Bay Springs
Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas. Jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits have been the most popular bait choices over the last week or so.
Columbus Lake
Most anglers are fishing shallow grass and wood for both crappie and bass. Target largemouth with spinnerbaits, bladed jigs, square-billed crankbaits and dark colored Texas-rigged soft plastics. The Hwy. 50 sloughs and the gravel pits are popular areas.
Enid Lake
For crappie, target the north side of the main lake Some fish are at 2 to 3 feet, some are holding deeper at 8 to 12 feet. Shallow fish are not close to the banks.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being caught fishing jigs and/or minnows 2.5 feet deep in 3 to 5 feet of water in creeks and creek mouths on the north side using small boats. Fish are in open water or near cover, but not on the banks.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass fishing has been good recently. Crawdad crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits all seem to be working well. Alabama-rigs, rigged with various sizes, shapes and colors of swimbaits, as well as Carolina-rigs are also popular lure choices. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are starting to feed up for the spawn.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are in a pre-spawn pattern, but the spawn seems to be getting close. Most anglers are fishing jerkbaits, shakeyheads, Rat-L-Traps and a few are using live shiners. Bass have been caught in as little as a foot of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught fishing jigs or minnows 3 feet deep in 4 to 10 feet of water in the river, creeks and creek mouths from small boats. These fish are in open water or near cover, but not on the banks. Others report fish suspended over deeper water 4 to 12 feet deep in open water or in standing timber farther uplake.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for the deep, offshore brush tops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
Crappie anglers are vertically jigging offshore in deeper water, 20 feet deep or more. Bass are abundant and anglers are encouraged to take home a limit of largemouths in sizes 12 inches and under on every visit.
