Aberdeen Lake
Bass remain active around the shallow sloughs off the channel. The best action has been reported in the very backs of the sloughs where clearer water can be found. Topwater lures have been the most effective lately.
Bay Springs
The bass fishing has been good recently. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas. Crappie fishing is picking up, but anglers are struggling with the fluctuating weather patterns.
Columbus Lake
The cold snap last week didn’t seem to slow the bass bite at Columbus much and with warmer temps look for the bite to continue to be good. Catches have come from all water depths, but the frog bite has been especially productive.
Enid Lake
Bass will look for the clearest water possible. Male bass should be moving into the backs of coves looking for spawning sites. Unless they are spawning, females will be holding on cover at the nearest deeper water to those coves.
Crappie should be moving shallower this week with warmer, more stable water levels. Boat, bank and wading anglers should catch fish on jigs or minnows 1.5 to 6 feet deep either in spawning areas near cover or in deeper water near spawning areas.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have moved into 1.5 to 2 feet of water, although others are out deeper. Backs of creeks have been producing for boat, bank and wading anglers fishing jigs or minnows 1.5 to 6 feet deep either in spawning areas near cover in deeper water near spawning areas. Some anglers are picking up suspended fish in main lake flats.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crawdad crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits all seem to be working well for bass. Bear Creek has been fairly popular lately for crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The bass bite is picking up again. A number of quality fish were caught over the last weekend including an 11 pounder. Working a swim jig or shakeyhead worm around cover and near points should get some bites.
Sardis Lake
Bass will look for the clearest water possible. Male bass should be moving into the backs of coves looking for spawning sites. Unless they are spawning, females will be holding on cover at the nearest deeper water to those coves.
Crappie are being found in 3 to 5 feet of water in creek coves near cover, or 4 to 7 feet deep over main lake flats in open water or standing timber.
Tombigbee State Park
With rising water temperatures look for crappie to be moving up again. Structure 5 to 10 feet deep is a good place to target.
Trace State Park
For bass, fish lake points thoroughly. Jigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits are working as well as anything.
