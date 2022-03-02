Bass anglers are finding exceedingly muddy conditions. The bass report remains fair and water temps are on the way up, which means the fish will be too. The backs of sloughs where the water is clearest are good places to catch these fish as they begin moving shallower towards spawning grounds.
Bay Springs
For bass,main lake points are good transitional areas to target during rising or falling water levels. Crappieanglers are targeting woody cover in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
For bass,most anglers are opting for slower presentations like jig-n-pig combos and Texas-rigged lizards or creature baits due to the muddy water.
Enid Lake
Largemouth bass will be following creeks and ditches with the water falling. For crappie,best luck has been either trolling or drifting bright colored jigs or minnows in the main lake and mouths of major creek coves about 5 to 7 feet deep. There have been some reports of success fishing 3 to 4 feet deep in 5 to 6 feet of water in the bushes.
Grenada Lake
Best luck has been fishing for suspended crappie 6 to 9 feet deep.
J.P. Coleman
For bass, target offshore humps, points and river ledges.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been fair this week. Anglers are targeting deep water off of points.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for the deep, offshore brush tops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish.
Sardis Lake
Lake levels rose more than 9 feet this week.Higher water should scatter crappie. Use bigger baits or fish deeper to target larger crappie.