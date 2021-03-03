Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby.
Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature.
The app will display search results on a map, facilitate their reservation and provide driving directions, along with a number of other services.
State park accommodations are typically very affordable, and the wide variety of countryside available for exploration through state parks is both vast and impressive.
To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.
Open seasons
Quail
Through Saturday
Light Goose Conservation Order
Through March 31
Spring Turkey, Youth
March 8 to 14
Spring Turkey, General
March 15 to May 1
Frog
April 1 to Sept. 30
Spring Squirrel
May 15 to June 1
Raccoon
July 1 to Sept. 30