Aberdeen Lake
Water temps made it into the low 60s and bass have been caught in the shallows, but weather fluctuations have made the fishing hit or miss. With heavy rains and cooling temps early this week, expect that to continue until conditions stabilize. Shallow coves and pockets with grass are popular areas right now. Crappie are still in deep water.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers continue to target the transitional areas like points and ditches leading back to the pockets where the bass will eventually spawn.
Columbus Lake
Both crappie and bass anglers are hitting the water in search of the pre-spawn bite. With warming temps, the action has picked up over the last week but with recent heavy rainfall expect water temps to drop a little bit. It may take a few days for the bite to pick back up.
Enid Lake
Best crappie reports have been for pre-spawn fish 5 to 9 feet deep either trolling or using advanced electronics in the main lake, mouths of creeks or spawning coves with jigs or minnows around any cover.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing 4 to 6 feet deep either trolling or with advanced electronics in the mouths of creek coves or in tributaries with black and chartreuse jigs, or minnows.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are targeting transitional areas like main lake points and ditches leading to the pockets. With water levels being unsettled due to the rainfall in the Tennessee valley, look for those deeper transition areas to be more consistent about holding fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been good. Anglers have been catching bass off of points in the morning and up in the shallows in the afternoon. Black worms, small spinners and soft plastics are the most popular choices. Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in 6 to 8 feet of water with some success.
Sardis Lake
Crappie reports show improved catches lately on cover on the river’s edges, but no real concentrations of fish yet. Fish will move with rising water levels. Elsewhere, drift, troll, or scope jigs or minnows 4 to 10 feet deep for suspended pre-spawn fish in the main lake, creek mouths and out from spawning areas around any cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper water along the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to fish the shoreline in the afternoon. For crappie, look for brush tops in 8 to 10 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
For crappie, target main lake points and flats in 20 to 30 feet of water. The lake has abundant small bass, and anglers are encouraged to keep a limit of fish under 12 inches.