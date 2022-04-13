Aberdeen Lake
The bass report at Aberdeen has been good. Water temps are averaging in the mid-60s, and bass have been caught in the shallows, but temperature fluctuations and rainfall have kept the fishing hit or miss. Weightless soft plastics are a good choice for the shallow bass that may still be moving a little slowly. Crappie have been caught in 1-2 feet of water along the shoreline, but many larger fish are still offshore.
Bay Springs
Crankbaits (both lipless and traditional), jerkbaits, swimbaits, and Texas-rigged plastics are best baits. T-rigged plastics, chatterbaits, and rattletraps will be good bait choices as bass move shallower to spawn. Crappie anglers have been catching fish in 6 ft of water or less. Ashcraft, Five Fingers, Riddle, and McDougal should all be crappie hot spots, as well as around the Jackson Camp area. Best depths have been anywhere from 4 – 8 ft.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are catching fish, and the action has picked up, but it remains inconsistent. Anglers are having good luck fishing the backwaters where the water is warmer and less muddy. Crappie anglers are fishing grass beds and standing timber in the cleaner backwaters.
Enid Lake
Although some male crappie have moved shallow, best reports have been for pre-spawn fish 4 to 7 ft deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing improved last week with more folks catching fish, even those wading. Fish 3 - 6 ft deep (method of choice) in the mouths of creek coves, out from spawning areas, or in the backs of creeks and covers tributaries with black/chartreuse jigs and/or minnows.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The Bear Creek and Mill Creek area has been a crappie hot spot as of late but other major creeks like Yellow and Indian creeks are producing fish as well. Anglers are catching some as shallow as 3 ft to as deep as 15 ft. depending on the day and conditions.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Anglers are catching bass up in the shallows chasing shad. Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in around 6 to 8 feet of water with some success.
Sardis Lake
The water has risen enough that there have been good catches in the upper end of the lake, mostly on pre-spawn fish suspended 5 – 6 ft deep in deeper water. A couple of reports of fish 3 ft deep, but not many. Fish will move with rising water levels. Elsewhere, drift, troll, or scope jigs and/or minnows 4 to 8 ft deep for suspended pre-spawn fish in the main lake, creek mouths, and out from spawning areas around any cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are fishing the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to the shoreline and coves in the afternoon. For crappie, look for brush tops in 6-10 ft. of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
For crappie, target coves in 4-8 feet of water with minnows and jigs. Look for bass to be moving up shallow for the spawn. The lake has abundant small bass, and anglers are strongly encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches.