Aberdeen Lake
Cooler water temps and falling water levels have moved many bass and crappie into deeper water. Look for drop-offs along the channel. The marina is also a good area to target.
Bay Springs
Bass should be moving into shallower water. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
With rain and cooler nights the water temperature has dropped to the low 60s. With cool temps and receding water levels, fish may seek out deeper water. Crankbaits are doing well now, fished in around 5-8 feet of water.
Elvis Presley Lake
The lake is still high and muddy from all of the recent rains, but the water level is falling. The bass spawn is on, so try Texas rigs around beds and/or shallow cover. Crappie have moved up shallow to spawn as well, and any cover in 3 feet of water or less should be fished thoroughly.
Enid Lake
Crappie can be taken 1 to 4 feet deep in shallow, flooded vegetation or in creek channels where bank or wading anglers have had success. Crappie can also be taken jigging or trolling 4 to 8 feet deep in deeper water out from spawning areas.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish 2 to 5 feet deep in the lake’s upper arms or backs of creeks. Fish are scattered in flooded vegetation; wading has been a popular option.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Anglers report some trouble finding bass, but good bites and large fish when they do. Try covering lots of water and varying depths until locating fish. Jerkbaits, crankbaits, or Alabama rigs should produce some fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into shallower water. Try fishing spinnerbaits or soft plastics in the shallows off of points. Crappie have been picked up in 8-10 feet of water near the levee.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers can target spawners 2 to 4 feet deep in similar cover. Crappie can also be taken jigging or trolling 4 to 8 feet deep in deeper water out from spawning areas.
Tombigbee State Park
Falling water temperatures have pushed bass and crappie into deeper waters. Look for them to return as temperatures rise.
Trace State Park
Bass are moving up shallow for the spawn. Several anglers have been having success with topwater lures, but spinnerbaits, T-rigs and swimbaits should also work.