Aberdeen Lake
Bass have been up in the shallows and water temps have continued to rise over the last week. High water levels have inundated backwater areas and bass and crappie will likely be found in these shallow waters. Traditional bedding areas like Golden Pond are worth checking.
Bay Springs
Bass should be pre-spawn and moving into shallower water. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
Water temps, along with levels, rose over the last week. Try fishing backwater areas out of the main flows. Crappie have been found in the shallows but cooler temps this week may push some back into open water.
Elvis Presley Lake
The lake is high and muddy with all of the recent rains. Bass fishing has been pretty good recently, however. For crappie, try fishing around shallow laydowns and off of the fishing piers.
Enid Lake
Crappie are scattered and moving into major creek coves and up creeks as they stage for spawning. Trollers have been picking up fish 7 to 9 feet deep. Jig polers have been fishing 4 to 6 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are scattered and staging out from spawning areas as they move to major creek coves and up creeks. Fish 8 to 10 feet deep in creeks. Try a black/chartreuse, red/chartreuse or orange/chartreuse jig and/or minnow 5 to 10 feet deep near cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Pre-spawn crappie should be moving into shallower water as the water temps continue to climb. Yellow Creek and Bear Creek are good areas to try with jigs and minnows.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Deep-running lures are working best right now. Try diving crankbaits or weighted soft plastics for bass. Crappie have been picked up in 10 to12 feet of water near the levee.
Sardis Lake
Boat anglers have had trouble finding and catching crappie, with some reporting picking up fish as deep as 10 feet. Waders were still catching fish this week, but far fewer.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass are being caught along the shorelines in shallow water. Crappie anglers are seeing action pick up and are finding fish in the shallows as well.
Trace State Park
Bass are moving up shallow for the spawn and this pattern should only get better as we move deeper into spring. Some fish are still holding on the creek ditches and channels waiting to move up but, in many cases, the males have already moved into shallow water in preparation for the spawn.