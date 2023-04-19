Aberdeen Lake
Bass have been active around the shallow sloughs off the channel, particularly in transitional zones near spawning areas. Some good crappie have been reported from anglers fishing shallow timber and shoreline grass. The area around Becker Bottoms is popular.
Bay Springs
The bass bite is good as anglers are starting to catch fish up shallow but a lot of the fish are still in the transition phase. The fish are in all stages of the spawn right now. Crappie anglers have been catching fish on just about any cover they found in 12 feet of water or shallower.
Columbus Lake
For bass, try searching out clearer water in the backs of river runs and sloughs for some of the best action. Topwater approaches have been working well and many anglers have a frog tied on.
Enid Lake
Male bass should be spawning or guarding fry in the backs of coves. Don’t overlook gravel roads or 4-wheeler trails through recently flooded vegetation. Unless they are spawning, females will be holding on cover in the nearest deeper water to those coves. For crappie, fish 2.5 to 8 feet deep either shallow in spawning areas near cover or suspended deeper out from spawning areas.
Grenada Lake
Wading crappie anglers should be fishing 1.5 to 6 feet deep either in spawning areas in newly flooded cover or holding deeper out from spawning areas. Some anglers are picking up suspended fish on open water main lake flats.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are targeting the transition areas that lead to the spawning pockets as well as targeting the spawning pockets themselves. Crappie anglers are targeting the banks all the way out to 15 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Fewer keeper bass have been reported this week as the spawn is in full swing. Numbers of slot fish have been high. Tightening worms around structure 3 to 8 feet deep is a good tactic for bream.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are still being seen 1.5 to 3 feet deep by anglers wading, and 4 to 7 feet on sonar, but have not been biting lately. Try adding a minnow or using just minnows to tempt reluctant biters.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass fishing has slowed a little, but fish are being caught up in the shallows on frogs and jerkbaits. Structure in the 5- to 10-foot range is a good place to target crappie.
Trace State Park
Casting to suspended crappie has been productive. Texas- or Carolina-rigged soft plastics are catching good bass up shallow.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.