Bass have been caught in the shallows, but temperature fluctuations and rainfall have kept the fishing hit or miss. Weightless soft plastics are a good choice for the shallow bass that may still be moving a little slowly.
Bay Springs
The bass are on the beds at Bay Springs. Crankbaits, jerkbaits, swimbaits, and Texas-rigged plastics are usually good options this time of year. The crappie spawn is happening as well, and anglers have been catching fish in 6 ft of water or less.
Columbus Lake
Crappie anglers are fishing grass beds and standing timber in the cleaner backwaters. Using jigs with contrasting bright and dark colors is a good tactic in muddy water.
Enid Lake
Rising water and a full moon sent some crappie shallow last week. Target spawners 5 to 7 feet deep in creeks or ditches.
Grenada Lake
Good crappie success is being found by anglers wading among cypress trees in the shallows. Otherwise, fish 4 to 6 feet deep in 3 to 8 feet of water in the mouths of creek coves or around cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie fishing has really picked up and the fish are biting in the shallows. The Bear Creek and Mill Creek area has been a hot spot as of late, but other major creeks like Yellow and Indian Creeks are producing fish as well.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in around 6 to 8 feet of water with some success.
Sardis Lake
Many crappie, especially females, are still suspended 5 to 6 feet deep in 7 to 9 feet of water. Expect the spawn to progress downlake toward the dam in the next couple of weeks.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for brush tops in 6 to 10 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
Look for bass to be moving up shallow for the spawn. Trace Lake has abundant small bass, and anglers are strongly encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches.