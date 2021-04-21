Aberdeen Lake
Water temps have risen to around 70 degrees and many bass have moved into shore. A number of crappie have returned to shallower water with rising water temps and stabilizing levels.
Bay Springs
Bass should be moving into shallower water. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
Water temps have risen to around 70 degrees but will likely drop a bit through the later part of the week as air temperatures cool. Try fishing along the shoreline and near the channel edges.
Elvis Presley Lake
The lake is still high and muddy from all of the recent rains, but the water level is falling. The bass spawn is on, so try Texas rigs around beds and/or shallow cover. Crappie have moved up shallow to spawn as well, and any cover in 3 feet of water or less should be fished thoroughly.
Enid Lake
Bass are spawning in the backs of creeks and smaller coves. Crappie can be taken 2 to 6 feet deep in shallow, flooded vegetation or in creek channels where bank anglers have had success.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish 3 to 5 feet deep with a black, red, or orange/chartreuse jig or minnow for spawning fish. Also target depths of 7 to 10 feet for fish moving in or out of spawning areas.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Anglers report some trouble finding bass, but good bites and large fish when they do. Try covering lots of water and varying depths until locating fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are being caught in deeper water in the early mornings and in the shallows as the day heats up. Try fishing diving crankbaits or Texas-rigged worms off of points.
Sardis Lake
Anglers are finding shallow crappie in thick cover in the backs of creeks. Crappie can also be taken jigging or trolling 4 to 8 feet deep in deeper water out from spawning areas.
Tombigbee State Park
Water temps have risen over the last week, but will likely fall again with colder weather through the end of the week. Favor techniques that cover multiple depths to locate fish.
Trace State Park
The main lake is clear, but the creek channels feeding the lake are stained, and more bass seem to be getting caught in those areas.