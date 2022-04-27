Bass are in all stages of the spawn depending on the day and where you are on the lake. Anglers are still having the best luck by searching out clearer water up in the backwaters. Crappie are being caught in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Bay Springs
The key for the quality bass bite is to fish slowly. Decent numbers of both spots and largemouth can be caught by running windy banks and targeting timber in the backs of the pockets.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are having some luck fishing the backwaters where the water is less muddy. The grass beds in the gravel pits are also producing fish. Crappie anglers are fishing grass beds and standing timber in the backwater areas.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish soft plastics, bcladed jigs, or spinnerbaits in any cover in the backs of creeks and coves. Crappie moved shallow last week. Many anglers are wading, partly to avoid fighting the wind in a boat. Target spawners 2 to 5 feet deep in creeks, ditches and spawning flats.
Grenada Lake
For bass, fish soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits around cover in the backs of creeks and coves. Flooded roads, parking areas, or ATV trails are prime bedding areas now. Crappie anglers wading or walking creek banks are less affected by wind. Other than wading, fish 2 to 6 feet deep in 3 to 8 feet of water in the mouths of creek coves, over or out from spawning areas, around old roadbed bridges, or in the backs of creeks and coves.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The bass spawn is on as several reports of bass on the beds in Yellow Creek are coming in. This is making anglers slow down and fish spawning areas more thoroughly.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Anglers are catching bass up in the shallows chasing shad. Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in around 6 to 8 feet of water with some success.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish any cover 1 to 4 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits in the backs of creeks and coves. Flooded roads, parking areas, or ATV trails are prime bedding areas now.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for brush tops in 6 to 10 feet of water to hold fish. Jigs or minnows will both produce some bites.
Trace State Park
Bass are in various stages of spawning, and fishing has been fair. The lake has abundant small bass, and anglers are strongly encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches. For crappie, target coves in 4 to 8 feet of water with minnows and jigs.