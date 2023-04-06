Bass have been active around the shallow sloughs off the channel, particularly in transitional areas near spawning habitat. Spinnerbaits, crankbaits and swimbaits have been popular choices lately.
Bay Springs
The bass fishing has been good recently. Jerkbaits, lipless crankbaits, spinnerbaits and Texas-rigged soft plastics are all popular bait choices.
Columbus Lake
Seek clearer water in the backs of river runs and sloughs for some of the best action. The Hwy 50 slough and gravel pits have been seeing heavy traffic.
Enid Lake
Bass will look for the clearest water possible. Male bass should be moving into the backs of coves looking for spawning sites; don’t overlook gravel roads or 4-wheeler trails through recently flooded new vegetation. Crappie should be shallow with warming, rising water levels, but they may back out to the nearest deeper water after the cold front.
Grenada Lake
Backs of creeks have been producing crappie for boat, bank and wading anglers fishing jigs or minnows 1.5 to 6 feet deep either in spawning areas near cover or holding deeper out from spawning areas. Some folks are picking up suspended fish in open water main lake flats.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie are being caught in 6 to 8 feet of water, but the weather has been making it challenging. Bear Creek has been fairly popular lately. Bass anglers have found success using jigs and Carolina rigs.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been on and off spawning beds, so targeting transitional zones, particularly with cover, near those spawning areas is a good technique for these fish. The best crappie catches have come from anglers single-pole jig fishing with good electronics.
Sardis Lake
Some crappie have moved into 1.5 to 3 feet of water with some limits being caught. Some fish remain 4 to 6 feet deep either moving in or out of the shallows. Shallow fish are near cover. Deeper fish staging out from spawning areas may be in open water.
Tombigbee State Park
Structure in the 5- to 10-foot range is a good place to target crappie.
Trace State Park
Texas- or Carolina-rigged soft plastics are catching bass up shallow. Smaller bass are being caught on everything from redworms to crappie jigs.