The bass report at Aberdeen has been improving. Water temperatures are averaging in the low to mid 60s and bass have been caught in the shallows, but weather fluctuations have made the fishing hit or miss.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers have been catching fish in 6 feet of water or shallower. Ashcraft, Five Fingers, Riddle and McDougal should all be crappie hot spots, as well as around the Jackson Camp area. Best depths have been anywhere from 4 to 8 feet.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are having good luck fishing the backwaters where the water is warmer and less muddy. The grass beds in the gravel pits are also producing fish.
Enid Lake
Cooler weather will delay the crappie spawn. Although some males have moved shallow, best reports have been for pre-spawn fish 4 to 7 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish 3 to 6 feet deep in the mouths of creek coves, out from spawning areas or in the backs of creeks and covers tributaries with black and chartreuse jigs or minnows.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Variable weather has made crappie fishing inconsistent. The Bear Creek and Mill Creek area has been a hot spot as of late but other major creeks like Yellow and Indian Creeks are producing fish as well. Anglers are catching some as shallow as 3 feet and others as deep as 15 feet depending on the day and conditions.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie anglers are targeting brush piles in 6 to 8 feet of water with some success. Bass are moving up into the shallows by noon with most being caught off of points.
Sardis Lake
Crappie reports indicate good catches in the upper end of the lake, mostly on pre-spawn fish suspended 5 to 6 feet deep in deeper water. Fish will move with rising water levels. Fish 4 to 8 feet deep for suspended pre-spawn fish in the main lake, creek mouths and out from spawning areas around any cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper water along the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to fish the shoreline in the afternoon. For crappie, look for brush tops in 6 to 10 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
Crappie should be spawning. Target coves in 4 to 8 feet of water with minnows and jigs.