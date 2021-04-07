Aberdeen Lake
Cooler water temps and falling water levels have moved many bass and crappie into deeper water. Look for drop-offs along the channel.
Bay Springs
Bass should be pre-spawn and moving into shallower water. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
With rain and cooler nights the water temperature has dropped to the low 60s. With cool temps and receding water levels, fish may seek out deeper water. Crankbaits are doing well now, fished in around 5-8 feet of water.
Elvis Presley Lake
The lake is high and muddy with all of the recent rains. Bass fishing has been pretty good recently, however. Spinnerbaits, square-billed crankbaits, or chatterbaits are good options around spawning flats.
Enid Lake
Crappie can be taken about 2 feet deep in shallow, flooded vegetation where wading anglers have had success. Crappie can also be taken jigging or trolling 4 to 8 feet deep in deeper water out from spawning areas.
Grenada Lake
Bass are moving from major creek arms up into creeks and small coves. Crappie have moved from 8 to 10 feet deep last week to 3 to 5 feet deep this week.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Anglers report some trouble finding bass, but good bites and large fish when they do. Pre-spawn crappie should be moving into shallower water as the water temps continue to climb. Yellow Creek and Bear Creek are good areas to try with jigs and minnows.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into shallower water. Try fishing spinnerbaits or soft plastics in the shallows off of points. Crappie have been picked up in 8-10 feet of water near the levee.
Sardis Lake
Bass are moving from major creek arms up into creeks and smaller coves. Crappie can be taken about 2 ft deep in shallow, flooded vegetation where wading anglers have had success. Crappie can also be taken jigging or trolling 4 – 8 ft deep in deeper water out from spawning areas.
Tombigbee State Park
Water temps have fallen over the last week. This may have pushed some bass out into deeper water. imilarly to the bass, crappie have likely felt the change in water temperature and some have likely moved offshore. Expect them to return to the shallows soon with warmer temps.
Trace State Park
The bass reports have been the best bites on the lake, but all the recent rains have made the fishing a little more difficult. Crappie will begin moving into shallow water in preparation for spawning, but the large rains and fluctuating water temps may be pushing that back.