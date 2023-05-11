Bass are in a post spawn pattern now and are starting to hold around traditional summertime cover. Most bass continue to bite on spinnerbaits and Texas-rigged plastics in the backs of the sloughs, with black buzzbaits and frogs producing some early morning topwater bites. The crappie anglers are fishing the same areas as the bass anglers, but the bite is slow.
Bay Springs
The key for the quality bass bite is to fish a little deeper out from spawning areas with soft plastics and jigs as the majority of the bigger fish are done spawning. The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points and brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Look for the shad to be spawning up in the shallows near grass or other vegetation and target those areas with spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Good topwater action early and late is being reported.
Enid Lake
Best results for crappie have been found fishing in standing timber or the mouths of major creek coves, targeting suspended fish 5 to 8 feet deep. Bass will be moving out via ditches and creeks as the water falls. Fish vegetation on creek channel edges or deeper cover.
Grenada Lake
Target suspended crappie 6 to 10 feet deep in the mouths of major creek coves, standing timber, or main lake flats.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers are targeting Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek from the banks out to 15 feet deep. Bass anglers are finding quality fish by using very slow presentations.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best crappie catches have come from anglers single-pole jig fishing on structure. Bass anglers are fishing the shoreline with lures like spinnerbaits and square-bill crankbaits.
Sardis Lake
The crappie bite is back on after the spawn, but the fish are scattered. Target depths of 6 to 10 feet in standing timber or the mouths of major creek coves.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie are being caught in depths of 10 to 15 feet. Bass anglers are targeting points and cover. Don’t overlook the opportunity for good topwater action early and late.
Trace State Park
Casting to suspended crappie has been productive lately. All anglers are encouraged to catch and keep a limit of bass under 12 inches on every visit.