Bass anglers still report having the best luck by searching out clearer water up in the backwaters. Spinnerbaits, shallow-running crankbaits and dark-colored soft plastics are all good bets.
Bay Springs
The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing around the deeper standing timber in Ashcraft and Mcdougal, or hitting secondary points or brushtops. For bass, target deeper areas beyond spawning grounds.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are reporting some luck fishing the backwaters where the water is less muddy. The grass beds in the gravel pits are also producing fish. Crappie anglers are fishing grass beds and standing timber in the backwater areas.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish any cover 1 to 4 feet deep with topwaters, soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits in the backs of creeks and coves. For crappie, target standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths or the main lake 7 to 10 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Fish standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths or the main lake 5 to 9 feet deep for suspended crappie. For bass, fish topwaters, soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits 1 to 4 feet deep around cover in the backs of creeks and coves.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be hot spots for crappie. Anglers are targeting 10 to 15 feet of water. Bass anglers are reporting a decent buzzbait bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in 6 to 8 feet of water with some success. The best bass bite has been in the middle of the day with anglers catching them off of points and brush piles.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are jigging 7 to 9 feet deep in standing timber from Blackwater Creek to Holiday Lodge. For bass, fish any cover 1 to 4 feet deep with topwaters, soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits in the backs of creeks and coves.
Tombigbee State Park
The best bets for crappie are treetops and structure in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bass anglers are fishing the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to the shoreline and coves in the afternoon.
Trace State Park
For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank. The bream bite should be picking up as fish begin to bed with the water finally warming.