Aberdeen Lake
With recent rainfall muddying the water, rattling crankbaits and flashy spinnerbaits can help draw strikes from bass where visibility is low. Bass are being found in shallow water, so backwater areas with grass for cover are good spots to target.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points and/or brushtops. Minnows have been out producing jigs right now, but either bait should produce some bites.
Columbus Lake
Water temperatures have risen into the mid 70s. Backwaters are popular among bass fishermen. The gravel pits, Hwy. 50 slough, and the old river runs are all likely spots.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are post-spawn, and the lake is high and muddy from the rains. Bream fishing had picked up.
Enid Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves, and any flooded cover. They should remain there until the water gets too warm. For crappie, jig, drift, or troll 4 to 12 feet deep with jigs or minnows out from spawning areas and mouths of creek coves.
Grenada Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves, and any flooded cover. For crappie, fish 3 to 5 feet deep with a black, red, or orange/chartreuse jig or minnow for any lingering spawners, or 8 to 10 feet deep for fish moving to deeper water.
JP Coleman
Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be crappie hot spots as anglers are drifting/trolling jigs and casting jigs/roadrunners for suspended fish they found using their electronics. Anglers are targeting 10 to 15 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are biting well on bright-colored spinners and soft plastics. They are being found moving into the shallows near points and dropoffs. have been picked up in 8 to 10 feet of water near the levee.
Sardis Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves, and any flooded cover. Fish 3 to 6 feet deep with spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, or bladed jigs near any cover. Bream are in the same areas as bass. Fish redworms or crickets 2 - 4 ft deep under a bobber.
Tombigbee State Park
Fishing shallow water off drop-offs and points should produce some bass. The water willow along the shoreline remains popular.
Trace State Park
For bream, tightlining with crickets, mealworms, or nightcrawlers would be best, but don't overlook small spinners to pick up a few fish.