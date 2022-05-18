Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers still report having the best luck up in the backwaters. Though the spawn is mostly over, many bass are still up in the shallows. Crappie anglers are having the best luck fishing around standing timber in water 5-8 feet deep.
Bay Springs
The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing around the deeper standing timber in Ashcraft and Mcdougal, or hitting secondary points or brushtops.
Columbus Lake
The gravel pits, Hwy. 50 slough, Tibbee Creek, and the old river runs are all holding bass. Crappie anglers are still catching some shallow crappie in the gravel pits on both minnows and jigs. Laydowns in the deeper backwaters and the old river runs are holding fish as well.
Enid Lake
For crappie, troll 15 to 20 feet deep in creek mouths or the main lake. Early and late in the day fish may suspend 7 to 10 feet deep. For bream, fish crickets or redworms 2 - 4 ft under a bobber over sand, gravel, or flooded roads or 4-wheeler trails. They may still be bedding after a full moon May 16, but they will bed a little deeper with the water falling.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish standing timber along river and creek channels, or in open water in creek mouths or the main lake 5 to 9 feet deep for suspended fish. For bass fish topwaters and spinnerbaits early and late in the day. Fish secondary and main lake points midday 4 to 7 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be hot spots for crappie. Target 10 to 15 feet of water. Bass anglers are reporting a decent buzzbait bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in around 6 to 8 feet of water with some success. Bass have been seen schooling up and chasing shad in deeper water, but it’s difficult to get them to bite.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are trolling, drifting, or jigging the timber 4 to 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water. For bass, fish secondary and main lake points midday 4 to 7 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits. Fish topwater tackle early and late in the day.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie have moved out of the coves and are coming off of cover in deep water. A good shallow water bass bite is being reported in the twilight hours.
Trace State Park
For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank. The bream bite should be picking up as fish begin to bed with the water temps finally warming and the full moon having just passed.