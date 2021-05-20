Aberdeen Lake
With recent rainfall muddying the water, rattling crankbaits and flashy spinnerbaits can help draw strikes from bass where visibility is low. Bass are being found in shallow water, so backwater areas with grass for cover are good spots to target.
Bay Springs
The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points and brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Backwaters are popular among bass fishermen. The gravel pits, Hwy. 50 slough and the old river runs are all likely spots. Anglers are fishing topwater early in the morning then moving lower in the water column with jigs or Texas-rigged worms as the day moves on.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream fishing has picked up, but the heavy rains have the lake muddy. Crickets under a cork or tightlined on the bottom work well, as would fly-fishing with poppers or small insect imitations.
Enid Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves and any flooded cover. They should remain there until the water gets too warm.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has picked up with the water falling again. Fish have been 5 to 15 feet deep, hitting jigs or larger minnows fished in river and creek channels or mouths of creeks.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are reporting a decent topwater bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are biting well on bright-colored spinners and soft plastics. They are being found moving into the shallows near points and dropoffs.
Sardis Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves and any flooded cover. Fish 3 to 6 feet deep with spinnerbaits, buzzbaits or bladed jigs near any cover.
Tombigbee State Park
For bass, fishing shallow water near dropoffs and points should get some bites. The water willow along the shoreline remains popular. The bream bite has been fair recently and should improve as temperatures stabilize.
Trace State Park
For bass, topwater lures, flukes, spinnerbaits and swimbaits are all good choices. Trace Lake has an abundance of small bass, and anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches.