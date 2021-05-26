Aberdeen Lake
Bass fishing has slowed down but they’re being found in shallow water. The backs of sloughs are good spots to target.
Bay Springs
For bass, the best baits to catch numbers are spinnerbaits, flukes and crankbaits.
Columbus Lake
Backwater areas are popular among bass fishermen now. The gravel pits, Hwy. 50 slough, and the old river runs are all good spots.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are post-spawn and the bite is a bit spotty, but good when fish are located. Crickets under a cork or tightlined on the bottom work well for bream, as would fly-fishing with poppers or small insect imitations.
Enid Lake
Bass are moving deeper with warmer weather. Fish 1 to 4 feet deep early and late in the day, and 8 to 12 feet deep midday, especially in planted cover.
Grenada Lake
Successful crappie anglers are scoping skittish fish in 16 to 22 feet of water on or near the bottom fishing black, red, or orange and chartreuse jigs midway up either river arm.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass fishing is pretty good despite some rough water recently. The bite is all over the map. The backs of creeks, docks and ledges are all producing fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are biting well on bright-colored spinners and soft plastics. They continue to be found in shallow water off of points and drop-offs.
Sardis Lake
Bream should be spawning this week with a full moon. Fish redworms or crickets 2 to 4 feet deep under a bobber and over a firm bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
Fishing the shoreline, targeting structure and points should catch some bass.
Trace State Park
While the majority of bass have been on the small side, several anglers report good catches of fish in the slot. Anglers are asked to keep bass under 13 inches to help manage the population.