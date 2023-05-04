Aberdeen Lake
Bass are in a post spawn pattern now and are starting to hold around traditional summertime cover. Crappie anglers are fishing the same areas as the bass anglers, but the bite is slow. Try targeting wood or grass 1 to 3 feet deep for best results.
Bay Springs
The key for the quality bass bite is to fish a little deeper out from spawning areas with soft plastics and jigs as the majority of the bigger fish are done spawning.Crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points or brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are still fishing the gravel pits, but fishing has slowed over the weekend. Some good topwater action is still being reported, particularly early morning and late afternoon.
Enid Lake
Bass will look for the clearest water possible. Male bass should be spawning 3 ft deep or more or guarding fry in the backs of coves; don’t overlook gravel roads or 4-wheeler trails through recently flooded vegetation. Crappie are shallow compared to last week. Spawners will nest deeper with the water falling. Fish jigs or minnows 2.5 to 8 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
For crappie fish 1.5 to 6 feet deep either in spawning areas in flooded cover or holding deeper out from spawning areas. Some anglers are picking up suspended fish on open water main lake flats.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be hot spots of the lake for crappie. Anglers are targeting the banks all the way out to 15 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers reporting good catches are mostly fishing the shoreline with lures like spinnerbaits and square-bill crankbaits. Good bream reports have come in. Lots of smaller ones are up in the shallows and some larger bluegill have been caught off structure near beds.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are scattered. Some anglers been doing well trolling 4 to 6 feet deep in 10 feet of water. Male bass should be in the backs of coves spawning or guarding fry.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie are being caught in 10 to 15 feet of water. Bream anglers are targeting depths of 2 to 5 feet in pockets and coves.
Trace State Park
The lake is bass-crowded. They’re biting every option presented. Anglers are encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches on every visit. Bream fishing has picked up lately, and the bluegill are moving onto beds. Several anglers have been having success tightlining with redworms and crickets.
