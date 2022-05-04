Bass anglers still report having the best luck by searching out clearer water up in the backwaters. Crappie anglers have been fishing the shallow grass and report mixed, but generally positive results.
Bay Springs
The key for the quality bass bite is to fish a little deeper out from spawning areas with soft plastics and jigs as the majority of the bigger fish are done spawning.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are reporting some luck fishing the backwaters where the water is less muddy. The grass beds in the gravel pits are also producing fish. Crappie anglers are fishing grass beds and standing timber in the backwater areas.
Enid Lake
Target spawning crappie 2 to 6 feet deep in creeks, ditches and spawning flats. Anglers have also been trolling or using advanced electronics in creek mouths or flooded timber for pre-and post-spawn fish.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing 3 to 6 feet deep in 4 to 10 feet of water in the mouths of creek coves, out from spawning areas, around old roadbed bridges, or in the backs of creeks and coves with black/chartreuse or orange/chartreuse jigs or minnows.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are reporting a decent buzzbait bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded. Others are throwing weightless and Texas-rigged soft plastics for those more lethargic fish. Crappie anglers are targeting 10 to 15 feet of water around Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best bass bite has been in the middle of the day with anglers catching them off of points and brush piles. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in around 6 to 8 feet of water with some success.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing 3 to 6 feet deep in 4 to 10 feet of water in the mouths of creek coves, around standing timber and out from spawning areas around any cover with jigs or minnows. Drift, troll or scope pre- or post-spawn fish suspended 5 to 8 feet deep in the main lake and creek mouths.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are fishing the points and other offshore structure in the morning and moving up to the shoreline and coves in the afternoon. The best bets for crappie are treetops and structure in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Trace State Park
For bass, don’t overlook a good topwater bite early and late in the day with the water temperatures rising. Shallow timber and main lake points seem to be holding fish.