Aberdeen Lake
With recent rainfall and temperatures falling target shoreline cover as well as eddies off of the main channel, particularly those with drop-offs that may shelter fish from the flow.
Bay Springs
While both spots and largemouth can be caught by running windy banks and targeting timber in the backs of the pockets, that bite is starting to taper off. The key for the quality bite is to fish a little deeper out from spawning areas with soft plastics and jigs as the majority of the bigger fish are done spawning.
Columbus Lake
High water levels and falling temps may again scatter fish across multiple depths. Try fishing the shoreline as well as slackwater areas off the main channel.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are post-spawn. Crappie fishing has slowed somewhat, however, jigs seem to be working the best, especially if they have any chartreuse on them.
Enid Lake
Bass are still shallow in the backs of creeks, coves, and any flooded cover. They should remain there until the water gets too warm. Crappie can still be found 3 feet deep, but most are transitioning from spawning areas to deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing has been spotty with fish still scattered in flooded vegetation. Fish 3 to 5 feet deep with a black, red, or orange/chartreuse jig or minnow for any lingering spawners, or 7 to 10 feet deep for fish moving to deeper water.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are reporting a decent buzzbait bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are biting well on bright-colored spinners and soft plastics. They are being found moving into shallower water near points and dropoffs.
Sardis Lake
Some crappie reports still find keepers in 3 to 4 feet of water, but most crappie remaining in those depths are short. Most larger fish have returned to the deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Fishing shallow water off of drop-offs and points should land some bass. For crappie, fish shallow water willows and grass beds.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers have been having success with topwater lures, but spinnerbaits, T-rigs and swimbaits should also work. Trace Lake has an abundance of small bass, and anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches.