Bass are starting to show up just off the channel around the mouths of creeks and cuts. Look for the shade of trees, vegetation and stumps to start playing a role in the positioning of crappie during the heat of the day. The deeper stumps, trees and lay downs along old river runs are a good place to start.
Bay Springs
Bass are starting to congregate on traditional summer time holes. Crappie anglers are targeting deep cover off shore in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper backwaters and old river runs. Crappie are coming from deeper banks in the old river runs around laydowns and the gravel pits.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish secondary and main lake points 8 to 16 feet deep. For crappie, fish 15 to 18 feet deep in 20-plus feet of water in creek mouths or the main lake. Early and late in the day fish may suspend 7 to 10 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
For bass, fish secondary and main lake points midday 6 to 14 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits. For crappie, fish standing timber along river and creek channels, or in open water in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 15 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are working every technique from topwater and shakeyheads to 25 foot deep crankbaits, jigs and spoons. Mill Creek, Indian Creek, and Yellow Creek continue to produce crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bass, target points near drop offs. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish secondary and main lake points midday 8 to 15 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits. Crappie anglers are trolling, drifting or jigging with a black/yellow color combination in the timber or other cover 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 feet of water in the upper end of the lake.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are catching fish from 5 to 15 feet of water. Crappie seem to be suspended in 15 to 20 feet of water around cover.
Trace State Park
For bass, don’t overlook a good topwater bite early and late in the day with the water temperatures rising. Shallow timber and main lake points seem to be holding fish. For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank.