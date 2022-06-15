Bass anglers are targeting the backwater areas with grassy and woody cover early and late in the day. At midday, they are using jigs and dark colored Texas rigs around deeper cover like stumps in those backwaters and cover close to the navigational channel.
Bay Springs
For bass, downsizing your presentation to a finesse sized worm on a shakeyhead or dropshot may get you a few more bites. A few anglers are targeting the grass patches in the major creeks like Riddle and Piney. Crappie are on the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper backwaters and old river runs.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish main lake points and the edges of the old river channel 8 to 16 feet deep. Crappie are suspended 15 to 18 feet deep in 20-plus feet of water in creek mouths or the main lake.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths, or the main lake 4 to 15 feet deep for suspended fish. For catfish, fish natural baits in the rivers and creeks if there is rainfall runoff. Otherwise, fish main lake flats with rod-and-reel, jugs or trotlines.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
A lot of bass have moved out to the humps and ledges, while some fish are still in relatively shallow water around some of the shallower grass beds and sunken brushtops. The night bite is starting to pick up as some quality smallmouth are being caught.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best bass action has come off points near drop-offs. Big spinners have been the most productive. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in around 4 to 6 feet deep.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are trolling, drifting, or jigging with a black/yellow jig in the timber or other cover 10 to 14 feet deep in 15 to 18 feet of water in the upper end of the lake. Anglers closer to the dam may be fishing open water over the old river channel or other structure 15 to 20 feet deep over deeper water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are catching fish from 5 to 15 feet of water. Crappie have been found suspended in about 15 to 20 feet of water around cover.
Trace State Park
The bream bite should be picking up as fish begin to bed. Crickets and nightcrawlers, as well as small rooster tails or beetle spins will work, as will fishing redworms on the bottom.