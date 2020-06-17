Aberdeen Lake
For bass, the early and late bite is the best in the deeper sloughs and backwaters with topwater lures.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water. Bass anglers are targeting offshore structure like humps, drop-offs, and deep points.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are hitting any deeper grass beds they can find along the eastern shoreline in the gravel pits and marina areas.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream are being caught on and off the beds in shallow areas 3 to 8 feet deep.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been either trolling or drifting jigs or minnows in the main lake 12 to 18 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being caught mostly 8 to 12 feet deep in standing timber or the main lake over deeper structure either single poling jigs or minnows.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are targeting depths of 15 to 25 feet.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bream, target 4 to 6 feet of water just off spawning areas.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, two patterns are working: Single pole jigs or minnows 14 to 15 feet deep in about 20 feet of water near dropoffs in standing timber, or work crankbaits10 feet deep in deeper water.