Aberdeen Lake
Backwater areas and the marina are good bets for bass. Buzzbaits and frogs are doing well in the morning hours.
Bay Springs
For bass, anglers are throwing topwater lures early and late, and targeting offshore structure like humps, dropoffs and deep points through the day. Most fish are being taken on Texas- or Carolina-rigged plastics, shaky head worms and heavy jigs.
Columbus Lake
The bass bite has been good over the last week. The gravel pits are a productive area, with spinnerbaits and buzzbaits working well.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream are biting well, and both boat and bank anglers are catching fish.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish frogs or other topwaters near cover early and late in the day. Flip or pitch jigs deeper in shoreline cover in the main lake midday. For crappie, troll crankbaits, jigs or minnows 14 to 22 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been found trolling orange or pink crankbaits, jigs or minnows in the main lake 12 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 22 feet of water.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are using a variety of tactics and lures to trigger bites. Most are targeting water depths of 15 to 25 feet, using crankbaits and plastics.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been found in the shallows off of points. Purple or black worms have been popular lure choices.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, best luck has been fishing jigs or minnows in dead timber 12 to 14 feet deep, or trolling crankbaits, jigs or minnows in the main lake 14 to 22 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers have been fishing cover in the shallows early and late in the day with topwater, transitioning to fishing points and offshore structure in the mid-day heat.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late in the day. During the day, move offshore to humps and ditches.