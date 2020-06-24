Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few lingering showers. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few lingering showers. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.