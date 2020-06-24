Aberdeen Lake
For bass, the early and late bite is the best in the deeper sloughs and backwaters with topwater lures. Catfish anglers are finding success targeting cuts and creeks just off the channel.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water. Bass anglers are targeting offshore structure.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are hitting any deeper grass beds they can find along the eastern shoreline in the gravel pits and marina areas.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream are being caught on and off the beds in shallow areas 3 to 8 feet deep.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been either trolling or drifting jigs or minnows in the main lake 12 to 18 feet deep over deeper water. For bream, fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Bass will be following channels with the water falling as they move to summer depths. Crappie are being caught 8 to 12 feet deep in standing timber or the main lake over deeper structure single poling jigs or minnows.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are targeting depths of 15 to 25 feet with a variety of lures and tactics. Among catfish, the flatheads seem to be up shallow for the spawn while the blues and channels are a bit deeper along dropoffs and ledges.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into the shallows toward the afternoon. Target brush areas around transition areas and primary dropoffs. For bream, target 4 to 6 feet of water just off spawning areas.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, two patterns are working: Single pole jigs or minnows 14 to 15 feet deep in about 20 feet of water near dropoffs in standing dead timber, or work crankbaits fishing in the main lake about 10 feet deep in deeper water.