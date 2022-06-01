Bass anglers still report having the best luck up in the backwaters. Though the spawn is mostly over, many bass are still up in the shallows. Crappie anglers are having the best luck fishing around standing timber in water 5-8 feet deep.
Bay Springs
For numbers of bass, target the shallows with spinnerbaits, flukes and crankbaits. The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing around the deeper standing timber in Ashcraft and Mcdougal, or hitting secondary points and/or brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Anglers are still catching some shallow crappie in the gravel pits. These, plus the Hwy. 50 slough, Tibbee Creek and the old river runs are all holding bass.
Enid Lake
For bass, target topwater action early and late, then fish secondary and main lake points 8 to 10 feet deep around cover with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are in standing timber along river and creek channels, or in open water in creek mouths or the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep. Target bass in water 4 to 7 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Mill Creek, Goat Island and Yellow Creek continue to be hot spots for crappie as anglers are working jigs and roadrunners for suspended fish in 10 to 15 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been seen schooling and chasing shad in deeper water. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee 6 to 8 feet deep.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish secondary and main lake points around cover midday 5 to 8 feet deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs or spinnerbaits. Crappie anglers are trolling, drifting or jigging the timber 5 to 8 feet deep in 11 to 14 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie have moved out of the coves and are coming off cover in deep water. Bream are bedding in the backs of coves.
Trace State Park
The bream bite should be picking up as fish begin to bed with the water temps finally warming. Crickets and nightcrawlers, as well as small rooster tails or beetle spins will work, as will fishing redworms on the bottom.