Aberdeen Lake
Bass are being found in shallow water. The backs of sloughs are good spots to target with buzzbaits and frogs early switching to Texas-rigs or shakey head worms as the day heats up. Crappie are being found in both the grass and in timber.
Bay Springs
For bass, the best baits to catch numbers are spinnerbaits, flukes and crankbaits. The most successful crappie anglers have been fishing deeper water, hitting secondary points and brushtops.
Columbus Lake
Backwater areas are popular among bass fishermen now. The gravel pits, Hwy. 50 slough, and the old river runs are all good spots. Look for shaded areas to target with spinnerbaits or soft plastics.
Elvis Presley Lake
ream are biting well, and both boat and bank anglers are catching fish. Crickets under a cork or tightlined on the bottom work well, as would fly-fishing with poppers or small insect imitations. Beetle spins and red worms should also catch some fish.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish 1 to 4 feet deep with buzzbaits and spinnerbaits early and late in the day. Fish 8 to 12 feet deep midday with crankbaits or soft plastics, especially weedless lures in planted cover.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, best luck lately has either been trolling crankbaits or black, red, or orange and chartreuse jigs with minnows in the main lake or scoping jigs in 16 to 22 feet of water near the river channels on or near the bottom.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass fishing is pretty good. The bite is all over the map: the backs of creeks, docks, and ledges are all producing fish. Some anglers report a good topwater bite in some of the backwater areas where grass and bushes are flooded. Weightless soft plastics are a good option right now. Shakeyheads and spinnerbaits would also be good choices.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are biting well on purple and black worms. They continue to be found in shallow water off of points and dropoffs. Anglers are having good luck for bream with worms and crickets fished in 4 to 6 feet of water off the piers.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish 1 to 4 feet deep with buzzbaits or spinnerbaits early and late in the day and 6 to 12 feet deep midday with crankbaits or soft plastics. Use weedless lures in natural or planted cover.
Tombigbee State Park
For bass, fishing the shoreline, targeting structure and points will get some bites. Spinnerbaits, square-bill crankbaits and weightless soft plastic jerkbaits are all good choices.
Trace State Park
While the majority of bass have been on the small side, several anglers report good catches of fish in the slot. Topwater lures, flukes, spinnerbaits and swimbaits are all good choices. Trace Lake has an abundance of small bass, and anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches.