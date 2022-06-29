Backwater areas and the marina are good bets for bass. The crappie bite remains fair with anglers fishing timber in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Bay Springs
The majority of bass seem to be coming from water shallower than 8 feet. Fishing the submerged hydrilla has been the most productive. If you can find an active school of fish, a flutter spoon or deep diving crankbait may work well.
Columbus Lake
Grass beds that produce shade are good spots to target for bass. Crappie fishing is slow but fish are still being found around standing structure in backwater areas.
Enid Lake
Target crappie efforts on depths of 14 to 22 feet in the main lake. For bass, fish frogs or other topwaters in cover on points very early and late in the day.
Grenada Lake
Best crappie results have been found trolling crankbaits with orange or pink in them, or jigs 12 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 22 feet of water in the main lake or flooded cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For bass, target deep offshore humps and ledges with any bait designed to run deep. For crappie, fish 20 to 30 feet of water in Bear and Yellow Creeks.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been fair with most caught in the shallows off of points. Spinnerbaits have been popular as have purple and black worms.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish minnows or jigs in dead timber 12 to 14 feet deep, or troll in the main lake 14 to 22 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers have been fishing cover in the shallows early and late in the day with topwater and transitioning to fishing points and offshore structure in the midday heat.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late in the day.