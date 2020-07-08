Aberdeen Lake
An early morning bass bite is being reported on buzzbaits, frogs and spinnerbaits. After that, a few anglers are getting bites by fishing Texas- rigged soft plastics very slow around vegetation and stumps.
Bay Springs
Deep points, humps, and drop-offs are still holding the most bass as well as some of the deeper hydrilla along the main lake.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are hitting the Buttahatchie in search of both spotted bass and largemouth bass hoping the cooler running water will hold fish.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are fishing during the early morning hours or late evening hours with topwater lures around cover and points. Bream are being caught from cover in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Enid Lake
Bass will be following channels as they move toward main lake points and ledges. Crappie are being caught in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 12 to 20 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Bass will be following channels with the water falling as they move to main lake points, humps and flooded road beds. Crappie are being caught 14 to 16 feet deep in 18 to 20 feet of water around schools of shad.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are targeting offshore structure in water depths of about 15 to 25 feet deep. Carolina rigs and football-head jigs are working especially well right now.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still catching most of their fish just out from spawning areas. Most anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary dropoffs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Bass have been moving out with the water falling. Fish the edges of channels and main lake points. Fish topwaters at dawn and dusk or at night and deeper running lures during the day.