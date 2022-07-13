Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are getting bites by fishing Texas-rigged soft plastics very slowly around vegetation and stumps. Crappie anglers are hitting the sloughs looking for vegetation as the shade and oxygenated water will hold fish.
Bay Springs
Deep points, humps and dropoffs are still holding the most bass. A few anglers are having success targeting scattered patches of hydrilla close to deeper structure. Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
Bass are being caught in the gravel pits and the deeper grass beds near the boat ramp and the marina. Texas-rigged plastics are best baits, with spinnerbaits, frogs and buzzbaits catching some early and late around shallow cover.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish main lake points and the edges of the old river channel 8 to 14 feet deep. For crappie, work 12 to 14 feet deep in 18 to 20-plus feet of water in standing timber, creek mouths or the main lake. For bream, fish crickets or redworms 3 to 6 feet deep under a bobber near cover.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have been caught 12 to 15 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water in the lower end of the main lake. Plastics in shad and pink hues have been effective. Otherwise, fish standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths or over other cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For bass, target depths of 15 to 25 feet. The night bite continues to be good as anglers are catching some quality bass after dark on a black jigs, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Target deep banks and gravel bars where fish have relatively quick access to deep water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in 4 to 6 feet of water. The best bass action has come from points near dropoffs in deeper water. Big spinners have been the most productive lure recently, particularly in white.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish main lake points midday and over the edges of the old river channel 8 to 15 feeft deep. Crappie anglers are fishing next to standing timber or other cover 12 to 15 feet deep in 15 to 18 feet of water. In open water, fish over the old river channel or other structure 15 to 20 feet deep over deeper water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting shallow cover early and late in the day with topwater lures. The few anglers fishing during the heat of the day move offshore and target cover in 10 to 15 feet of water. Bream are being caught in 8 to 12 feet of water around piers and other deep cover.
Trace State Park
Shallow timber and main lake points seem to be holding bass. Anglers are encouraged to keep a limit of bass under 12 inches as often as possible to combat bass crowding.