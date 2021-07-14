Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are getting bites by fishing dark Texas-rigged brushhogs and other soft plastics very slowly around shallow stumps and vegetation where shade is present.
Bay Springs
For bass, fishing the submerged hydrilla has been the most productive. If you can find an active school of fish, a flutter spoon or deep diving crankbait may get a bite or two as well. Tightlining around the canal above Crow’s Neck with cut shad is the best bet for catfish.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting points off the old river runs as well as some of the deeper sloughs up Tibbee Creek. Crappie are still being found around standing structure in backwater areas.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish frogs or other topwaters in cover on points very early and late in the day. For crappie, target areas 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been trolling orange or pink crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 22 feet of water in the main lake or flooded cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Target offshore humps and ledges for bass with any tactics that work deep enough to reach the fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been fair with most caught in the shallows off of points. Spinnerbaits have been popular as have purple and black worms.
Sardis Lake
For bass, flip, pitch or cast jigs or soft plastics 8 to 12 feet deep on the same points midday, as well as humps and old pond levees.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream are biting well. The majority are being caught in deeper water just off of beds.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late in the day. During the day, target deep points.