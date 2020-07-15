Aberdeen Lake
Most of the bass reports are coming from the deeper sloughs with cover and shade. An early morning and late evening bite can be had on black buzzbaits and frogs. In between the twilight hours.
Bay Springs
A thermocline has developed along most of the lake around the 25-foot range. The bass bite has been fair to good for most anglers as some quality fish are being caught. Deep points, humps and dropoffs are still holding the most bass.
Columbus Lake
Bass reports are still fair to good, anglers are targeting the gravel pits and the deeper grass beds near the boat ramp, Highway 50 and the marina.
Elvis Presley Lake
Crappie anglers are hitting main lake points near the creek channel, in deep brush in 12 to 20 feet of water. Bream bites are coming from cover in 8 to 12 feet of water. Both crickets and worms are popular bait choices, with tightlining worms catching the bigger fish.
Enid Lake
Bass will be following channels as they move toward main lake points. Bream will be in similar places. Fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing is improving as the water is falling. Find the shad, find the crappie. Fish are being caught 14 to 16 feet deep in 18 to 20 feet of water. Most anglers are pulling crankbaits in the main lake between the rivers over deeper structure.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are targeting depths of 15 to 25 feet. The night bite continues to be good as anglers are catching some quality smallmouths and largemouths after dark on a black jigs, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Target deep banks and gravel bars where fish have quick access to deep water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still catching most of their fish just out from spawning areas along the points and the earthen piers. Most are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are pulling crankbaits from Clear Creek to the dam 14 to 18 feet deep in 20 or more feet of water, but are catching a lot of short fish. Crank less-timbered flats from Piney Point to Wyatt’s for more keepers.