Cuts and creeks off the channel are best areas for catfish, particularly around the mouths of the old river runs.
Bay Springs
Bass are being caught in water shallower than 8 feet. Fishing the submerged hydrilla has been the most productive strategy.
Columbus Lake
A few bass anglers are targeting points off the old river runs as well as some of the deeper sloughs up Tibbee Creek.
Enid Lake
For crappie, target depths of 14 to 22 feet in the main lake. With the water relatively stable and a full moon Friday, bream may be bedding. Fish crickets under a bobber 3 to 5 feet deep over gravel, sand or other firm bottom.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being found 12 to 16 feet deep in 16 to 22 feet of water. With the water relatively stable and a full moon Friday, bream may be bedding. Fish crickets under a bobber 3 to 5 feet deep over gravel, sand or other firm bottom.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are targeting deep offshore humps and ledges. Trolling minnows and jigs at middle depths in 20 to 30 feet of water has been producing some crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass fishing has been fair with most caught in the shallows off of points. Bream are currently on beds in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
For bass, flip, pitch or cast jigs or soft plastics 8 to 12 feet deep on points, humps and old pond levees midday.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers have been fishing cover in the shallows early and late in the day with topwater and transitioning to fishing points and offshore structure in the midday heat.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late in the day. Target bream on beds 4 to 6 feet deep.