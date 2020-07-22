Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are still targeting the deeper sloughs and cuts off the main channel. An early morning and late evening bite continues on buzzbaits and frogs around any grass or wood.
Bay Springs
Road beds, humps, deep points and dropoffs are still holding a lot of bass, as are the various grass beds scattered throughout the lake.
Columbus Lake
Most bass reports continue to come from anglers fishing early and late in the day. The east bank area and the gravel pits are still producing fish near grass and stumps.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers fishing from both boats and the bank are tightlining worms or crickets in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Enid Lake
For crappie, best luck has been either trolling or drifting jigs or minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 14 to 20 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie fishing is improving as the water is falling. Fish are being caught 15 to 16 feet deep in 20 feet of water. Most anglers are pulling crankbaits in the main lake between the rivers over deeper structure.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are still catching decent numbers out deep along offshore ledges and humps. Timing of fishing a school has become critical lately. Most anglers are targeting depths of 15 to 25 feet. The night bite is solid.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Catfish anglers are tightlining traditional catfish baits off the wooden and earthen piers with good success.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 feet deep in 15 feet of water as the thermocline rises. Blue catfish have been hitting minnows or cut shad.
Topmbigbee State Park
For bream, target cover in 3 to 5 feet of water just off spawning areas.