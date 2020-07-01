Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the sloughs and old river runs early in the morning in search of a topwater bite. Most bites are coming on black buzzbaits and frogs around both woody and grassy cover. After that, most action is coming in the deeper backwater areas and also along structure on the navigation channel.
Bay Springs
As water temperatures continue to rise, bass should start making their way toward the deep water structure like the Josh Pond Levee. Finding the shad is becoming critical for the offshore bite.
Columbus Lake
The backs of sloughs and old river runs are good choices for the early morning and late evening topwater bite.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass are moving into their summertime pattern. Buzzbaits and other topwater lures are good choices during the twilight hours. Bream are being caught on and off the beds in shallow areas 3 to 8 feet deep.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been either trolling or drifting jigs or minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 12 to 20 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being caught 12 to 15 feet deep either in standing timber or the main lake between the rivers over deeper structure. Anglers are single-poling jigs or minnows with advanced electronics, spider rigging or pulling crankbaits.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Virtually all approaches are catching bass. An early and late topwater bite is being reported in the backs of some of the deeper coves and along some of the gravel bars.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are moving into the shallows in the twilight hours. Try deep points during the heat of the day. Target brush areas around transition areas and primary dropoffs with finesse rigs and topwater lures.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, try single-poling with jigs or minnows 14 to 18 feet deep in 20 or more feet of water near dropoffs in standing dead timber. Additionally, crankbait fishing has been picking up in the main lake about 12 to 18 feet deep over deeper water.