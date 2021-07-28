Fishing traffic continues to be slow. Most of the bass reports are coming from the deeper sloughs with cover and shade. An early morning and late evening bite can be had on black buzzbaits and frogs.
Bay Springs
Deep points, humps and dropoffs are still holding the most bass. A few anglers are having success targeting scattered patches of hydrilla close to that deeper structure.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the gravel pits and the deeper grass beds near the boat ramp, Hwy. 50 and the marina.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have been suspended 12 to 16 feet deep in 20 to 30 feet of water. Best results have been found by those pulling crankbaits or working jigs.
JP Coleman
Bass anglers are still using a variety of tactics and lures to trigger bites. Anything from a 10XD crankbait to a drop-shot finesse worm will work. Two techniques do seem to be working better than most: a football head jig and a Carolina-rig.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still catching most of their fish just out from spawning areas along the points and the earthen piers. Most anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been pulling crankbaits or slow trolling jigs or minnows for fish suspended 12 to 20 or more feet deep.
Trace State Park
Bream fishing is fair. Tightlining with mealworms, red worms or nightcrawlers, or crickets under a cork would be best, but don’t overlook small spinners to pick up a few fish.
Tombigbee State Park
Various topwater lures are working for bass during the twilight hours. Bream are moving into deeper water in the coves. Tightline worms in 8 to 16 feet of water.