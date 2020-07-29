Aberdeen Lake
Bass are still coming from the sloughs and cutoffs just off the main channel. An early morning and late evening bite continues on buzzbaits and frogs around any grass or wood.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are hitting both traditional deep summertime humps and points as well as the hydrilla grass beds scattered around the lake. Jigs and Texas or Carolina-rigs are working well on the off shore structure.
Columbus Lake
The east bank area and the gravel pits are still producing a few fish around the grass. Frogs, spinnerbaits and weedless swimbaits are producing a few fish.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers have been fishing from both boats and the bank with some success. Most are using a tightlined worm technique around some of the deeper traditional bedding areas. Others are targeting any cover adjacent to those bedding areas.
Enid Lake
Best results for crappie have come from either trolling or drifting jigs or minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. Although many anglers are pulling crankbaits, drifting or slow-trolling bigger minnows has been producing also. On the Yalobusha side, the area from Carver Point to Graysport Landing has been good. On the Skuna side, fish from Skuna-Turkey ramp to Gums Crossing.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Current is critical right now for those anglers choosing to stay deep and fish the humps and ledges. TVA typically starts pulling more water in the midday hours. Finding fish is not as much an issue as getting those fish to bite.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Catfish anglers are tightlining traditional catfish baits off the wooden and earthen piers. Some anglers are catching a few catfish around the wooden pier in the pond as well.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 feet of water. For bream, fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Lake re-opens for fishing and boating at 6 a.m. Aug. 5 with stricter- than-statewide limits.