Aberdeen Lake
An early morning bass bite is being reported on buzzbaits, frogs and spinnerbaits. Crappie anglers fishing are hitting the sloughs looking for vegetation as the shade and oxygenated water will hold fish.
Bay Springs
Bass are starting to congregate on traditional summer time holes. Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 ft of water.
Columbus Lake
Bass are being caught in the gravel pits and the deeper grass beds near the boat ramp and the marina. Some anglers are hitting the Buttahatchie where cooler running water holds some spotted and largemouth bass. Crappie are holding around the deeper grass beds as well as suspending in the deeper water.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish shallow areas very early and late in the day or at night. Otherwise, fish main lake points and the edges of the old river channel 8 to 16 feet deep. For crappie, work 12 to 18 feet deep in 20-pluss feet of water in standing timber, creek mouths or the main lake.
Grenada Lake
Fish the shallows for bass early and late in the day or at night. Midday, fish main lake points, humps and flooded roadbeds 6 to 14 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
A lot of bass have moved out to the humps and ledges, while some fish are still in relatively shallow water around some of the shallower grass beds and sunken brushtops. Target Mill Creek, Indian Creek and Yellow Creek for crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best bass action has come off points near dropoffs in deeper water. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in around 4 to 6 feet of water. Bream are being caught in around 4-6 feet of water on brush piles.
Lake Monroe
Early morning and late afternoon topwater lures are getting a few bass bites here and there. New lake records were set recently on both Bluegill and Redear Sunfish, at 1.4 and 1.8 pounds, respectively.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish main lake points midday and over the edges of the old river channel 8 to 15 feet deep. Crappie anglers are fishing from near Clear Creek to the dam. Work 12 to 15 feet deep in 15 to 18 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting shallow cover early and late in the day with topwater lures. The few anglers fishing during the heat of the day move offshore and target cover in 10 to15 feet of water. Bream are being caught in 8to 12 feet of water around piers and other deep cover.
Trace State Park
Bank anglers have been catching a few bass while bream fishing. For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank.