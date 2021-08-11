An early morning bite is still being reported on buzzbaits and frogs and should continue through the fall. During the day, a few anglers are getting bites by fishing deeper water in sloughs and backwaters.
Bay Springs
Frogs, swimbaits and Texas-rigged worms are working in the grass while light tackle has proven effective for keeper spotted bass along deep humps, points and ledges.
Columbus Lake
Points off the old river runs as well as the mouth and lower end of the Buttahatchie have all held bass. For crappie, try fishing old steep-sided river runs where the banks are deep with jigs or minnows.
Enid Lake
Some good crappie reports have come from anglers jigging in standing timber in the upper end. Otherwise, troll or drift 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake.
Grenada Lake
For bass, target cover on points 6 to 14 feet deep midday, as well as humps, ledges and flooded roadbeds.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Most of the top bass catches are still coming from the deeper ledges and humps, but some quality catches are starting to come from around the hydrilla beds scattered around the lake. Trolling or drifting minnows in Yellow and Bear Creeks in 20 to 30 feet of water may produce a few crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bream, use worms or crickets in 8 to10 feet of water off of beds.
Sardis Lake
For bass, work 8 to 14 feet deep on cover near points as well as humps, ledges and old levees.
Tombigbee State Park
Bream are being caught in deeper water out from bedding areas. Worms and crickets under a bobber should produce some bites.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are throwing topwater lures along the shallow flats and points early and late.