Aberdeen Lake
The majority of the bass bite continues to come from the deeper sloughs and backwaters with timber and grass.
Bay Springs
Crappie reports are coming from deep water near the McDougal and Ashcraft areas of the lake. The deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 25 feet of water seem to be holding fish.
Columbus Lake
Tibbee Creek has decent water clarity right now since rainfall has been scarce. Target the deep side of channel bends with Texas-rigged plastics and shallow crankbaits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bream anglers are fishing from both boats and the bank and reporting catches by tightlining red worms in 3 to 8 feet of water. Catfish are being caught in 10 to 20 feet of water around treetops.
Enid Lake
Crappie are being caught on large minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep over deeper water. For bream, fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish crankbaits or troll bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. For catish, focus efforts in the rivers and creeks if there is any runoff-generating rainfall.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Current is critical right now for those anglers choosing to stay deep and fish the humps and ledges along the main river. Crappie anglers are targeting suspended fish in Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling or drifting minnows and jigs in 20 to 30 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water. Bass anglers are targeting shallow cover in the coves early and late in the day with various topwater lures like poppers, buzzbaits and frogs.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 feet of water through use of the full spectrum of methods. For bream, fish any cover with crickets or worms under a bobber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Trace Lake has reopened for fishing and boating and is imposing special bag limits. Please check lake limits before fishing.