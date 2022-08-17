The best chance for a quality bite has been in the deeper sloughs around grass. Crappie anglers hitting the water are targeting the deeper backwaters with cover much like the bass anglers.
Bay Springs
Bass fishing has been fairly good recently, particularly around the grass patches. Most fish are being caught in around 8-14 feet of water. Finding the baitfish is the key.
Columbus Lake
Targeting the deep side of channel bends in old river runs with Texas-rigged plastics and square-billed crankbaits is a good technique. Also, bass are being caught off shoreline structure on the channel and the gravel pits near the east bank ramp.
Enid Lake
Fish shallow (topwaters, spinnerbaits) very early and late in the day or at night. Otherwise, fish main lake points and the edges of the old river channel 8 to 14 ft deep. For crappie, fish 12 ft deep in the upper end and 15 - 16 ft deep closer to the dam. Early and late in the day fish may suspend 5 - 7 ft deep feeding on small shad.
Grenada Lake
Crappie have been caught lately drifting or trolling jigs and/or minnows or pulling crankbaits (shad or pink) 13 – 16 ft deep in 15 – 20 ft of water in the lower end of the main lake or just up in the main river arms. Otherwise, fish standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths, or over other cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Largemouth and spotted bass are being caught 8 to 12 feet deep suspended around structure. Locating baitfish is key. Additionally, the white bass bite has been exceptional lately.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best bass action has come just out from the shallow coves near dropoffs. Bream are being caught in 6 to 8 feet of water on brush piles.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, Jig 10 - 14 ft deep in standing timber or other cover (stake beds, brush tops) in the upper end. Most folks are fishing from Clear Creek to the dam by trolling or drifting with jigs and/or minnows or pulling crankbaits 13 to 18 ft deep in 15 - 20+ ft of water.
Tombigbee State Park
For bass, target topwater action early and late. During the day, anglers are throwing Texas-rigged worms and crankbaits around cover in 10 – 20 ft. of water.
Trace State Park
For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank. Target bass very early and late in the date on topwater action.