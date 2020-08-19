Aberdeen Lake
Anglers are targeting bass by hitting the main channel where the old river runs come in.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are still choosing to fish the deep structure like humps, roadbeds and points. Crappie anglers are targeting the creek channels and drop-offs in 15 to 25 ft. of water.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, target old river runs with deep banks and laydowns. Both grassy and woody cover are holding bass.
Elvis Presley Lake
For numbers of bass, it’s hard to beat a 6-inch straight tail, watermelon-red worm.
Enid Lake
For crappie, troll jigs or large minnows in the mouth of major creek coves and in the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, pull crankbaits or troll larger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
Most of the top bass catches are still coming from the deeper ledges and humps.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 10 to 12 feet deep in 15 or more feet of water. For bream, fish any cover 4 to 8 feet deep with crickets or worms.
Trace State Park
For bass, anglers should target shallow cover. Bream can be found in 4 to 8 feet of water around bedding and shoreline cover.