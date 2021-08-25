For bass, some success has been reported fishing deeper sloughs around grass and stumps with jigs and Texas-rigs as well as around the mouths of old river runs in the main channel with diving crankbaits.
Bay Springs
The catfish reports are fair with most anglers still fishing in the canal between Bay Springs and Pickwick. Crappie anglers are targeting the creek channels and drop-offs in 15 to 25 feet of water. Any cover in that depth range should be a magnet for crappie.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, try fishing old steep-sided river runs where the banks are deep using jigs or minnows.
Enid Lake
There have been some good crappie reports jigging in standing timber in the upper end. Otherwise, fish jigs, minnows or crankbaits 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake.
Grenada Lake
Best results for crappie have been found trolling pink or orange crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake. For bass, fish topwater in cover on points early and late, then work those same areas 6 to 14 feet deep during the day.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Most of the top bass catches are still coming from the deeper ledges and humps, but some are starting to come from around the hydrilla beds scattered around the lake. Crappie reports are very slow.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The bream bite has been average for both boat and bank anglers, with fish being caught on worms and crickets fished in 10-12 feet of water off of beds.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are finding success fishing 11 feet deep in 17 feet of water in the river channel from near the indian mound upriver. For catfish, fish various natural baits in the river and creeks as the water level falls.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are throwing small spinnerbaits and buzzbaits around the water willow near shore early and later in the day. For the anglers fishing through the middle of the day, Texas rigs and shakeyhead worms tossed into shady cover should entice a few strikes.
Trace State Park
Bream fishing is fair. Tightlining with mealworms, red worms, or nightcrawlers, or crickets under a cork would be best.