Aberdeen Lake
Catfish are being caught on trotlines and jugs fished just off the channel.
Bay Springs
For crappie, target brush tops and cover 15 to 25 feet deep with both minnows and jigs. Most anglers are targeting areas from Five Fingers and up toward Crow’s Neck.
Columbus Lake
Some bass anglers are still having success by targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs with Texas-rigged soft plastics and jigs.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, target the deeper pockets and points with various topwater lures like poppers and walking style baits in the first and last hours of daylight.
Enid Lake
For crappie, troll or drift jigs or large minnows in mouths of major creek coves and the main lake 6 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, work crankbaits or troll bigger minnows 10 to 16 feet deep in 15 to 20 feet of water. Most reports have come from the main lake, between Carver Point and Skuna-Turkey Creek.
J.P. Coleman/Pickwick
For bass, the night time bite continues to be decent as most anglers are targeting points and grass beds. For crappie, target any woody cover 20 to 30 feet deep.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are tight lining crickets and worms along the primary drop-offs in 4 to 8 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish up to 12 feet deep in 15 or more feet of water. For bream, fish any cover 4 to 8 feet deep with worms or crickets under a bobber.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
For bass, target shallow cover with spinnerbaits and topwater lures early and late. For bream, fish 4 to 8 feet deep near cover.